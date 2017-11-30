Kevin Love Apologized To LeBron James For Getting In Foul Trouble Against Joel Embiid

On Tuesday night, Kevin Love had one of this best all-around performances as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. His 38 points and nine rebounds – including a 22-point outburst in the opening quarter – were reminiscent of his more dominant days with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That was born in part out of his frustrations from the night before, when Love struggled at the center position against the Sixers. Love found himself in foul trouble as he struggled to handle the task of bodying up Joel Embiid, who went off for 30 points and 11 boards, while Love himself was limited to just 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting and managed just three total rebounds in the game.

At one point late in the proceedings, Love felt the need to apologize to his star teammate LeBron James for not carrying his normal portion of the load that night due to being in foul trouble.

