Getty Image

After doing very little in July, the Cavaliers have had quite the eventful late summer after trading Kyrie Irving to the Celtics and picking up Dwyane Wade after his buyout from the Bulls. In doing so, Cleveland shuffled around its roster and created some interesting lineup possibilities for coach Tyronn Lue going into the season.

Adding Jae Crowder and Dwyane Wade makes for some very interesting decisions on the wing and at the two-spot with how he’ll want to stagger defensive stalwarts and offensive spacing. The Cavs now have J.R. Smith, Dwyane Wade, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, Jeff Green and Richard Jefferson in a crowded wing rotation. Making the right combinations with LeBron James and the frontcourt duo of Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson now becomes Lue’s top task.

With regards to Love and Thompson, after completing training camp the Cavs’ coach is considering moving forward with Love as his starting center and Thompson in a reserve role, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.