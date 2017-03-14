Kevin Love Teased His Return And The Cavs Expect Him Back Soon

Kevin Love has been out since mid-February after having surgery to remove a “loose body” from his left knee, but the star power forward’s return is imminent and he seems pretty excited about it.
The six week timetable given out for Love’s injury on Feb. 14 is rapidly approaching, and Love teased his return with a picture of his uniform hanging in his locker ahead of Cleveland’s Tuesday night matchup with the Pistons.
Love won’t be playing against Detroit, but his return is expected to be next week, according to general manager David Griffin.
I know CLE is 4-6 in their last 10 but Boston is only 5-5. Might as well rest him until you really need him.