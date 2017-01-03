Getty Image

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers are grinding through the Eastern Conference despite a banged up and sick lineup. On Monday night, we learned that even the ocean is trying to derail Cleveland’s chances of a repeat.

Ty Lue says Kevin Love ate some bad sea bass on the trip back from CHA, causing him to lose 10 lbs from food poisoning in the last two days — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 3, 2017

Fish-based food poisoning on an airplane sounds like a fate worse than death to me. I’d rather embrace a swift exit from this mortal coil than yack up bad sea bass in a lavatory. That sounds awful no matter how nice the chartered jet is. Still, Love managed 12 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes for Cleveland on Monday, an impressive performance considering the guy was puking his guts out to ring in the new year.

The Cavs won 90-82 at Quicken Loans Arena despite being shorthanded and clearly under their punching weight. If you ask me, it’s games like this that make the decision to sit LeBron and some other stars on the road earlier in the year make sense. With the team shorthanded, they needed 26 and a sweet dunk from James to come out on top at home.

Maybe that Cavs fan who didn’t get to see LeBron play in Memphis made the drive to Lake Erie for this one.