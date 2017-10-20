Getty Image

The entire NBA landscape changed this summer, and the Cleveland Cavaliers were certainly part of that shift. They still have LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver, Channing Frye, and J.R. Smith, but the additions of Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade, and Jeff Green have tweaked nearly everyone’s role.

While some players have been forced to move around and change their games more than others, Love has had to make the biggest adjustment. The Cavaliers have tasked him with holding down the paint as the team’s starting center, moving Crowder and Wade into the starting lineup and Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith to the bench. Neither Smith nor Love was thrilled about the move, but both players are handling it like professionals.

Love is stepping into a somewhat-unfamiliar role as the Cavaliers’ defensive anchor and rim protector. Love played some center when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but controlling the paint for an NBA cellar dweller is a lot different than controlling the paint for an NBA Finals contender. The Cavaliers’ new lineup was a success in Tuesday nights opener against the Boston Celtics, but we’re going to need to see a lot more before we learn if the Cavaliers can keep Thompson on the bench long-term.