Getty Image

Every pair of friends that plays sports together growing up dreams about both making it to the pros and playing on the same team, but very few get the chance to live out that dream. We’ve seen a few instances of childhood friends being paired together in the NBA, most recently with Dwight Howard and Josh Smith in Houston.

Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas are one of those rare duos that grew up on the AAU circuit together that have both reached the NBA, and while they haven’t found themselves on the same franchise, this weekend in New Orleans they can say they were teammates as NBA All-Stars for the Eastern Conference (even though Love won’t be able to play due to recent knee surgery).

Their friendship goes all the way back to when they were in sixth grade and played on the same AAU team. Thomas told a story recently on The Vertical Podcast with Woj about taking the train from Tacoma, Washington to Portland, Oregon to stay with Love and his family so he could play on that AAU team.