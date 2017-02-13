Getty Image

Kevin Love is a very good NBA basketball player. He is a four-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, and a key cog for the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Love is also one of the best rebounders in the league, with a season-long rebounding title on his resume to go along with a career average north of 11 boards per game.

For good measure, the 6’10 big man is also lauded for his versatility, which includes being the game’s best outlet passer and a more than capable floor spacer, especially when playing the center position.

With all of that said, what if I told you that Kevin Love won the three-point contest? No, really, he did.

The 2012 three-point contest feels like a lifetime ago for each of its contestants, as Love was flanked by James Jones, Anthony Morrow, Mario Chalmers, Ryan Anderson and former NBA MVP Kevin Durant.

At the time, Love was coming into his own as a long-distance shooter but, when the All-Star break arrived, he sported the worst three-point percentage (36 percent) of any player involved in the proceedings and was seen as quite a long-shot to actually secure the title.