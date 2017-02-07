LeBron And The Cavs Completely Torched The ‘Trash’ Kevin Love Trade Rumors

#LeBron James
02.07.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers think it’s “trash” we’re even talking about a trade for Carmelo Anthony that includes Kevin Love.

James did not mince words after a report surfaced on Monday that LeBron was pushing Cavaliers management to trade for Anthony even if it meant sending Love to the New York Knicks.

James denied the report in harsh terms, calling out New York Daily News reporter Frank Isola, who wrote the story containing the rumor. LeBron didn’t even let a reporter in Washington finish the question about the Anthony trade report, cutting him off and clearing the air right away.

TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYKEVIN LOVELeBron Jamesnba trade rumorsTyronn Lue

