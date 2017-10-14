Kevin McHale Says Calling Him Names Won’t Change His Opinion Of James Harden

The Kevin McHale-James Harden beef doesn’t look to be winding down any time soon. On a recent episode of Open Court, the former Rockets coach didn’t pull any punches when discussing Houston ‘s acquisition of Chris Paul, saying quite simply that Harden isn’t a leader and that he’ll benefit from having Paul around to take up the reigns in that department.

Harden, of course, took exception to that assessment, calling McHale “a clown” and blaming the Celtics legend for never nurturing his leadership abilities.

McHale was back on the air with TNT’s Inside the NBA crew on Friday night for the Rockets’ preseason finale against the Spurs when the conversation inevitably circled back to his recent tiff with his former player. To his credit, McHale didn’t try to walk back his previous comments.

