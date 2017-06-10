Khloe Kardashian And Family Made A Splash At Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

On and off the court, the NBA Finals is a star studded-event. On the court, there are the seven All-Stars between both the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Off the court, there are stars like Rhianna and now for Game 4, the Kardashians.

Arriving with much fanfare, the entire Kardashian family traveled to Cleveland to show their support for Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson and his Cavaliers.

The Kardashian's are here in full force. Is this a good thing? pic.twitter.com/XiGTDZp5DM — Jason Gibbs (@BGSUGibbs) June 10, 2017

While having one’s significant other in attendance at a game usually isn’t news, Thompson has actually been receiving a lot criticism due to his struggles in the Finals, and many critics are placing the blame on Khloe, saying that she is the reason he has played poorly.