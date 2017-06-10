Khloe Kardashian And Family Made A Splash At Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

On and off the court, the NBA Finals is a star studded-event. On the court, there are the seven All-Stars between both the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Off the court, there are stars like Rhianna and now for Game 4, the Kardashians.
Arriving with much fanfare, the entire Kardashian family traveled to Cleveland to show their support for Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson and his Cavaliers.
While having one’s significant other in attendance at a game usually isn’t news, Thompson has actually been receiving a lot criticism due to his struggles in the Finals, and many critics are placing the blame on Khloe, saying that she is the reason he has played poorly.
I have made extensive jokes about the Kardashian curse through the first three games of this series. I make no apologies. Jeff Van Gundy is the man, though.