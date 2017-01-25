Khloe Kardashian’s Crazy Yeezy Boost Collection Will Make Any Sneakerhead Jealous

01.25.17

Some people would love to get their hands on a pair of adidas Yeezy 350 Boosts – for proof, just watch that video of Travi$ Scott losing his mind when a fan tried to steal his kicks. Khloe Kardashian has managed to acquire more than one pair, which she showed us all in this video.

By my count, Khloe got her hands on 19 different pairs of sneakers (this, of course, doesn’t include any pairs that didn’t appear in the video before it cut off). That’s an insane collection for any kicks, let alone something in such high demand as Yeezy 350 Boosts – who doesn’t want to own nearly 20 pairs of a shoe that once caused Kanye West to give a 20-minute acceptance speech at the Footwear News awards?

Well, other than that one grandmother who went on a rant about how the sneakers are “very clumsy and stupid-looking.” She probably wishes Khloe either spent her money elsewhere or Kanye hooked her up with some other shoes, one or the other.

The lesson here is that if you want to have a collection of Yeezys that’ll make everyone jealous, make sure you’re close to Kanye because he’ll hook you up. Or make sure you have a lot of money so you can buy them all. Either works.

