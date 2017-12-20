Khloe Kardashian Officially Announced She And Tristan Thompson Are Having A Baby

Tristan Thompson’s 2017-18 season hasn’t gotten off to the best start, with him being moved to the bench to start the season as Ty Lue shuffled around the Cavs’ rotation and then with him suffering a calf injury that sidelined him for more than a month.

Things are turning around for Thompson as he’s finally working his way back into the Cavs’ rotation, although he notes at this point in his career he’s never really going to be 100 percent, as the team looks to continue it’s winning ways. Off the court, though, things seem to be going pretty great for Thompson.

There have been rumors that Thompson’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was pregnant and that news was made official on Wednesday night with a post from Kardashian’s Instagram page.

