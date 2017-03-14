Top NBA Teams Of The Last 25 Years

Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Giant NBA Finals Trophy Birthday Cake

03.14.17

Getty Image

Tristan Thompson turned 26 on Monday night so his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, threw him a little birthday party to celebrate. Now, this was a “little” party on the scale that the Kardashians throw parties, as it was just inside his condo and involved a small gathering of friends.

Even though it was a small, casual affair, there were still tons of decorations (one room was completely filled with balloons) and of course there was a cake. This wasn’t just any cake, but a giant cake meant to look like the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The party was documented on Kardashian’s SnapChat, which showed the many different details of the party’s decoration. There were gold Kit-Kat’s, doughnuts with what appeared to be gold flakes as well as lots of balloons, flowers and candles (with a lot of candles right next to the flowers which seems like it might be a bit dangerous, but whatever).

It appears as though all is well in the Thompson-Kardashian house, despite the rumors that there was a recent dust-up between Thompson and Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom. Thompson seemed to be enjoying himself, but not too much, which is smart because this was all documented on video and the Cavs host the Pistons on Tuesday night.

