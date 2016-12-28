My ankles were destroyed pic.twitter.com/ME7wbkhhlC — Gil (@GilllianJordan) December 28, 2016

There’s a fine line between entertainment and indoctrination in the digital sphere in which we all occasionally dwell. The truth is thing you enjoy was likely placed on this here series of tubes by someone with a purpose other than pure joy.

Take this baller roaming the streets of New York City, crossing up this poor woman who instinctively decided to guard the far side of East 23rd Street. What on first view makes you laugh raises questions as the video loops. How long did this woman take to be identified and how improbable is it she’s this good a sport?