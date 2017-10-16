The Kings Rookies Came Up Big When They Were Put Through A Dance Contest

#NBA Tipoff
10.16.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Whenever someone is the new guy at a job, they’re going to have to do something to stand out at the new gig or they’ll find themselves fading into the background. That goes double if you’re any sort of athlete, as you have to bring it early or find yourself forgotten about in a swift manner.

For Sacramento Kings rookies, the best way to leave an indelible mark on the fans before the season starts is through an impromptu dance contest. So on the Kings rookies went to show their rhythmic gifts to the Golden 1 Center faithful, and what a show it was.

First things first, one needs to note how Harry Giles kicks off the dance party by dancing like he doesn’t have a checkered health history. It’s understandable how someone might want to keep all the torque away from their lower body, especially if the plan is to not play until January, but Harry, you got the doctor’s note to get out of this. You can use it next time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff
TAGS31218412DeAaron FoxJustin JacksonNBA TipoffSacremento Kings

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 5 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP