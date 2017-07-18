Getty Image

Lonzo Ball was named 2017 NBA Summer League MVP and, in general, the Los Angeles Lakers were the dominant story in Las Vegas over the ten-day basketball exhibition. In fact, Lakers fans flooded the desert to the point that the NBA sold out an entire day of game action ahead of time and, given the fact that the Thomas and Mack Center is the size of a typical professional arena, that is a startling amount of attention paid to (largely) meaningless basketball.

However, the social media team of the Sacramento Kings poked a bit of fun at the sprawl of Lakers fans in Las Vegas and they did so in an exceedingly trollish manner. Using the hype surrounding Lonzo Ball and company, the Kings asked “Lakers fans” in the arena about two players that don’t exist.

Hilarity ensued.