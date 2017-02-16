Getty Image

Klay Thompson is one of four Warriors that will be in New Orleans as an All-Star this weekend, but the sharp shooter from Golden State will also be looking to defend his title in the Three-Point Shootout.

Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are currently the top team in the NBA in wins, and they come into the All-Star break with a 3.5 game lead on the Spurs in the Western Conference standings. Thompson and his three fellow All-Star teammates (Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green) will all enjoy this weekend in New Orleans, but Thompson knows they’ll need to come back focused in order to lock up the home court in the West as quickly as possible.

Aside from the obvious benefit of having home court advantage in every series, wrapping up the top seed early is important to the Warriors for a different reason. Golden State wants to take a different approach to the end of this season, after last year when they were busy chasing down the NBA’s regular season wins record. This year, after two straight trips to the NBA Finals and coming off an Olympic year, the Warriors want to be able to use some of the final weeks of the season to rest up and ensure they are fresh going into the regular season.

Thompson spoke with UPROXX Sports recently about his Three-Point Shootout strategy, loving the freedom of the All-Star game, getting comfortable with Kevin Durant, and the importance of rest for the Warriors as they wrap up the regular season.