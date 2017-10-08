Twitter/RedApples

The summer of Klay Thompson was unfortunately buried amongst the crazy amount of player movement we saw in the NBA this offseason, but it was a sight to behold. It was the birthplace of ‘China Klay’ and it gave us incredible moments like his disastrous 360 dunk attempt, and some truly spectacular club dancing. We have Anta to thank for that.

Anta signed Thompson to a 10-year sneaker deal in July that could see the Warriors guard pull in $80 million if he reaches all of his incentives. While Anta isn’t Nike, or Adidas, or Under Armour, or Jordan, it’s clearly working for Thompson. Besides, let’s see one of those other sneaker companies bust out a commercial like this.

Behold, the official commercial for Klay Thompson’s new sneaker, the KT3-Gold Blooded.