Klay Thompson’s New Sneaker Commercial For Anta Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

#Klay Thompson
Sports Writer
10.08.17

Twitter/RedApples

The summer of Klay Thompson was unfortunately buried amongst the crazy amount of player movement we saw in the NBA this offseason, but it was a sight to behold. It was the birthplace of ‘China Klay’ and it gave us incredible moments like his disastrous 360 dunk attempt, and some truly spectacular club dancing. We have Anta to thank for that.

Anta signed Thompson to a 10-year sneaker deal in July that could see the Warriors guard pull in $80 million if he reaches all of his incentives. While Anta isn’t Nike, or Adidas, or Under Armour, or Jordan, it’s clearly working for Thompson. Besides, let’s see one of those other sneaker companies bust out a commercial like this.

Behold, the official commercial for Klay Thompson’s new sneaker, the KT3-Gold Blooded.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson
TAGSKlay Thompson

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP