Getty Image

Like J.R. Smith before him – he of the summer of the shirtless wonder – Klay Thompson spent so much time totally enraptured in his post-championship celebration during his tour of Asia that he had no inkling of an idea he’d become NBA Twitter’s favorite new viral sensation.

It all started with a gloriously-botched 360 dunk attempt and then culminated with a video of him dancing like no one’s watching to EDM music at a nightclub. When Anthony Slater caught up with the Warriors’ All-Star guard recently, Thompson wasn’t at all aware that he’d become a meme.