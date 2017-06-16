Klay Thompson’s Dad Thinks The Warriors Can Win Another Four Titles In Five Years

Klay Thompson and the rest of the Golden State Warriors all seem intent on staying together in Oakland. If they manage to make the numbers work, his father thinks they have a big trophy haul coming. Thompson’s father, former No. 1 overall draft pick Mychal Thompson, claimed the Warriors can win as many as four more titles over the next five years in an appearance on the Warriors flagship radio station.

Speaking on the The Greg Papa Show on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday, Thompson predicted big things to come for his son’s team. Sports Illustrated has the audio of the appearance.

