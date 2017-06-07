Getty Image

When it comes to the Splash Brothers, you really can’t go wrong with either taking a shot behind the 3-point line. But when it comes to developing your own shot, many coaches say the player to emulate isn’t Stephen Curry.

Coaches teaching young basketball players say falling in love with Klay Thompson‘s mechanics is more important than the long bombs Curry consistently wows Oakland crowds with. A few spoke to Sports Illustrated for a feature on how the two Golden State players differ in their impressive shooting styles.

“Everyone wants to shoot like Steph,” veteran NBA shooting coach Dave Hopla said, but the article suggests overwhelmingly that Thompson is the ideal modern shooter.