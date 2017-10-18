Twitter Can’t Stop Making Fun Of This Incredible Klay Thompson Imposter

#NBA Tipoff #Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors
10.17.17 2 hours ago

Twitter

The second game of the NBA’s opening night is a matchup of, quite possibly, the two best teams in the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors are almost universally used as the best team in the league, while the Houston Rockets are viewed as one of the squads out west that can maybe knock them off of their perch.

But listen, I do not care about this game at all. Well, I did care about this game, and then this guy showed up on Twitter, and all I care about now is learning every single thing about him.

In soccer, there is a phrase called a “full kit wanker” that is used to describe a fan who wears a full uniform. It is funny approximately 100 percent of the time. Here, we have an American full kit wanker, only instead of just wearing a Warriors uni, my man almost looks like Klay Thompson. I love him so very much, as did Twitter, which made a whole bunch of jokes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKlay ThompsonNBA Tipoff

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 7 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP