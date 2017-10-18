Twitter

The second game of the NBA’s opening night is a matchup of, quite possibly, the two best teams in the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors are almost universally used as the best team in the league, while the Houston Rockets are viewed as one of the squads out west that can maybe knock them off of their perch.

But listen, I do not care about this game at all. Well, I did care about this game, and then this guy showed up on Twitter, and all I care about now is learning every single thing about him.

Shouts to Klay's weird uncle pic.twitter.com/7jJoTCeQeW — Jade Hoye (@Jade_TBF) October 18, 2017

In soccer, there is a phrase called a “full kit wanker” that is used to describe a fan who wears a full uniform. It is funny approximately 100 percent of the time. Here, we have an American full kit wanker, only instead of just wearing a Warriors uni, my man almost looks like Klay Thompson. I love him so very much, as did Twitter, which made a whole bunch of jokes.