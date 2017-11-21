Klay Thompson Did A Local News Interview In New York About Sketchy Scaffolding

11.21.17 26 mins ago

Fox 5 New York

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors took an off day in New York on Monday after their east coast trip ended in Brooklyn before getting ready to fly to Oklahoma City for a tilt with the Thunder on Wednesday night.

Each of the Warriors enjoyed their off day in a different way. Zaza Pachulia and Jordan Bell went over to the NBA offices to meet with Adam Silver and get a little face time with the man in charge of the league. Steph Curry was courtside at Barclays Center taking in the Legends Classic for some early season college hoops.

The rest of the Warriors were, I’m sure, finding ways to enjoy and entertain themselves in the Big Apple. And then there’s Thompson, who decided to stroll around and take in the sights and sounds of the city (which is a fine way to spend an afternoon in New York). At some point, Thompson was stopped by a local news crew who were interviewing people on the street for their thoughts on the massive amounts of scaffolding around buildings and over sidewalks, and Thompson obliged with a very Klay interview.

