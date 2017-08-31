Getty Image

Klay Thompson has had a gloriously weird summer, and it just keeps getting better and better. It all started after the Finals when the Warriors’ all-star guard kicked off a tour of Asia with a botched 360 dunk attempt and kept the fun going later at night club where he cut loose to some EDM music.

It was the birth of the internet’s favorite new viral sensation, #ChinaKlay, a phenomenon he was blissfully unaware of until he got back to the states. But the spirit of #ChinaKlay lives on as he was spotted recently playing basketball against a furry, four-legged defender.