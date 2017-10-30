Klay Thompson’s Bizarre Pregame Routine Includes Sniffing A Newspaper

YouTube/BayAreaNewsGroup

Klay Thompson marches to the beat of his own drum, and the NBA is better for it. He’s does everything in an extremely Klay Thompson type of way, and it’s one of the more entertaining NBA subplots.

Thompson’s infamous trip to China with Anta, the sneaker company that puts out his signature shoe, produced so many viral ‘China Klay’ moments that the world finally got to see the real, unfiltered Klay Thompson in all his glory. There was the botched 360 dunk attempt and, of course, the footage of him dancing like no one’s watching to EDM music at a nightclub. It was a spectacular trip.

Klay Thompson closed the book on China Klay with an incredible ad for his new KT3-Gold Blooded. The ad featured Klay bathing with his sneakers while also using one of them like a cell phone? Just watch it for yourself.

Knowing what we now know about Klay Thompson should make you 100 percent more interested in what his pregame routine is. How does one of the NBA’s best shooting guard prepare for professional basketball on 82+ nights a year? Newspapers.