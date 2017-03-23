Klay Thompson’s New ‘Pure’ Shoe Is A Surprising Example Of Restraint

03.23.17 55 mins ago

Anta

Klay Thompson isn’t the flashiest player in the NBA, even as he plays for the league’s most entertaining team. With that in mind, ANTA is rolling out a new shoe in Thompson’s image called the KT2 Pure and it is a surprising and refreshing example of the restraint that is also embodied by Thompson’s game.

Make no mistake, Thompson plays with the overwhelming confidence necessary to be one of the best shooters on the planet but, given that he isn’t a high-flying leaper or explosive ball-handler, the All-Star shooting guard makes his living in a more under-the-radar fashion. To that end, ANTA describes the KT2 line as an opportunity to “pay homage to Klay’s calm, cool and collected efficiency on the court” and it is highly effective in its simplicity.

ANTA

