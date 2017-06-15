Klay Thompson Invited The Toaster Guy To The Warriors Victory Parade And He Had A Great Time

06.15.17 1 hour ago

The Golden State Warriors had their victory parade on Thursday, and while Draymond Green sniped at LeBron James from parade floats, the team also celebrated a very important kitchen appliance. Klay Thompson invited the guy who made him sign a Warriors toaster to the team’s victory parade, and he totally showed up with toaster in hand.

The story, if you’re just catching up, is about a man and the magical powers of his toaster. Back in 2013, a man named Ronnie Reyes got a Dubs-themed toaster as a Christmas gift. Problem was, he already had one. So, Reyes took it to a David Lee autograph session and got his signature on it. Then followed Green and, this year, Thompson.

After Thompson signed the toaster, the team went on a long winning streak. Thompson even referenced the toaster during a long Warriors winning streak earlier this year.

