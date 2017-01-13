Getty Image

When the Cavaliers and Warriors met on the court for their Christmas day rematch of their incredible NBA Finals (in which the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead), some people expected it to be a little more heated than usual. Weeks earlier, word spread that LeBron James and the Cavs took some shots at their new bitter rivals at the King’s Halloween party.

In addition to their zany costumes, the Cavs openly mocked the whole 3-1 lead thing with this setup:

They real petty at @kingjames Halloween Costume Party! 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 A photo posted by DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) on Oct 30, 2016 at 8:08pm PDT

And they also served tombstone cookies that featured the names of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson: