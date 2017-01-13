When the Cavaliers and Warriors met on the court for their Christmas day rematch of their incredible NBA Finals (in which the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead), some people expected it to be a little more heated than usual. Weeks earlier, word spread that LeBron James and the Cavs took some shots at their new bitter rivals at the King’s Halloween party.
In addition to their zany costumes, the Cavs openly mocked the whole 3-1 lead thing with this setup:
And they also served tombstone cookies that featured the names of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson:
You can’t really take a high horse against disrespect after the way the Warriors handled the 2015 Finals post-game.
Nobody is more childish than the golden state warriors. Okay maybe Boogie cousins.