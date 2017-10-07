Klay Thompson Explains How The Warriors’ Current Run Is ‘Close’ To Michael Jordan’s Bulls

The Golden State Warriors are on an extended streak of dominance right now. They’ve won two of the last three NBA championships, made it to a third (and fell in seven games), are 207-39 over the last three years. This season, there’s no reason to think that they won’t be really good again.

We’re getting really close to the point where you can argue that we’re watching a dynasty on the west coast. For Klay Thompson, the Dubs are getting close to matching the league’s premier dynasty of the last 30 years: Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls.

Thompson acknowledged that they’re not quite there yet, pointing out that the Bulls won six titles in eight years compared to two in three years for the Dubs. But still, he thinks that “it’s close” between the two teams and mentioned he sees a similar sense of importance league-wide when the Warriors come to town.

