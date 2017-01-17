The Top 5 Small Forwards In The NBA

Carmelo Anthony Breaking Down Film With His Son Will Teach You A Lot About Basketball

01.17.17

Carmelo Anthony’s Knicks have been struggling of late, going 2-11 in the last 13 games dating back to Christmas. There has been talk of the Knicks potentially exploring trading their star forward, and Anthony, who has a no-trade clause, recently said he would have that conversation with the team if needed.

Despite the turmoil on the court and trade rumors off of it, Anthony hasn’t let that take away from his time teaching his 9-year-old son Kiyan the finer points of the game. LaLa Anthony posted videos to SnapChat of Carmelo and Kiyan discussing what to do in different scenarios on the court while watching film.

The best part of the video is when Kiyan says he would do a left-to-right crossover dribble into a spin move and Carmelo bluntly tells him “you don’t have that in your game yet.” It’s a pretty great video showing the father-son interaction and how much Carmelo is invested in Kiyan’s development as a basketball player.

