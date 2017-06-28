Knicks Fans Reacted With Joy When Phil Jackson Left The Team

Getty Image

Phil Jackson is no longer a president of the New York Knicks. Jackson and the team announced on Wednesday morning that the two officially parted ways after three disappointing seasons in which the Knicks failed to make the playoffs and Jackson essentially alienated every meaningful member of the team.

Jackson’s rumored departure leaked late Tuesday night and by Wednesday morning Knicks fans were thrilled with the news, taking to social media to give Jackson one last roast before he goes off on his own into the sunset.

There was also quite a bit of dancing.