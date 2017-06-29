Getty Image

The Knicks need a new team president after Phil Jackson was fired on Wednesday morning, ending his tenure in New York that can only be described as a failure. Jackson was fired, reportedly, due to his wish to buyout Carmelo Anthony, which was his only way to ensure Anthony wouldn’t be on the Knicks next season because Jackson had given Anthony a full no-trade clause and couldn’t get him to waive it.

So, with the Jackson era over, the Knicks are ready to step into a brighter future. At least, that’s the hope of Knicks fans. Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been linked to the job and reports out of Toronto claim that the Knicks are confident that he will take the job. That’s not official or a done deal yet, so anything could happen, and the Knicks need to have backup plans for if Ujiri decides to stay in Canada.

There are plenty of options for the Knicks. One would think they would consider former Cavaliers GM David Griffin, who is currently unemployed, but we must remember that these are the Knicks, so you have to think of the worst possible candidate and they are the ones that will at least get consideration.