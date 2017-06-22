Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading Kristaps Porzingis For Pick To Draft Josh Jackson

06.21.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

After a strong rookie season, it became abundantly clear to even the casual fan, that the future of the Knicks was in the seemingly capable hands of Kristaps Porzingis. This is even a belief that Knicks All-Star Carmelo Anthony backed as he frequently called Porzingis the future of the franchise last year. But it seems like Knicks team president Phil Jackson has a different idea about Porzingis and doesn’t think the 7-foot-3 dynamic big man could actually help the Knicks in the years to come.

On Tuesday, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jackson wasn’t ruling out possibly trading Porzinigs. Naturally, Knicks fans went ballistic at this news, aghast that Jackson would trade away the seemingly only player that the team could build around.

Adding fuel to the fire on Wednesday, Wojarowski reported that the Knicks have actually made calls to other teams about trading Porzingis because they want to get a top-four pick to select Josh Jackson from Kansas.

TAGSJOSH JACKSONKristaps PorzingisNEW YORK KNICKSPHIL JACKSON

