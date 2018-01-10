Nike via Twitter/@The_real_Jobby

The New York Knicks were one of the four teams left out of the official Nike City Edition uniform unveiling, when 26 of the league’s newest alternates were revealed. While there were unofficial images floating around of their new uniforms, on Wednesday the team and Nike made things official by debuting their fourth and final uniform, which may be one of the best uniforms Nike’s done to this point.

the @nyknicks officially unveil their Nike City Edition uniform that pays homage to NYC firefighters and their families. pic.twitter.com/zYfIFa8WXk — Josh Benedek (@The_real_Jobby) January 10, 2018

The uniforms pay tribute to New York City firefighters with the classic fire department logo design around the number with Knicks and N.Y.C. above and below the number respectively. Nike’s City Edition uniforms have been somewhat hit or miss, but when they’ve done well they’ve done really well and these fall into that category.

These are up there with Chicago, Miami and Portland as some of Nike’s best efforts with the City Editions. The common thread between those and the others that I feel worked the best was an obvious inspiration from the city itself rather than something forced (see: The Land). It’s not known when the Knicks will wear these uniforms this season, but while others may need some retooling, hopefully these will remain in New York’s alternate rotation for years to come.