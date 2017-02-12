The Knicks Brought Latrell Sprewell And Other Ex-Knicks Courtside Amid The Charles Oakley Mess

Knicks owner James Dolan is in the midst of a public battle with former Knicks legend Charles Oakley that began Wednesday when Oakley got into an altercation with Madison Square Garden security. Oakley has denied the allegations that he antagonized Dolan, but Dolan has remained steadfast in his accusations and even went on New York radio on Friday to announce Oakley had been banned from the Garden.

In the middle of all the commotion and public backlash from fans and NBA players against Dolan and the Knicks, the team played the Spurs on Sunday and in an effort to win back the fans, Dolan brought out as many former Knicks as he could. Dolan had Larry Johnson, Bernard King and Bill Bradley sitting courtside on Sunday afternoon.

