Just when you thought things couldn’t possibly get any weirder with the Knicks. On Wednesday night, Phil Jackson went on MSG Network and confirmed the rather baffling rumor that he is, in fact, entertaining trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Jackson’s hoping to land a top four pick so he can ostensibly select Kansas product Josh Jackson, if he’s even still on board by then.

But in a further effort to explain his rationale to justifiably apoplectic Knicks fans, Jackson seemingly alluded to the fact that Porzingis is on the market at least partially for skipping his exit interview at the end of the season, which would be a stunning display of world-class pettiness on Jackson’s part, if true.

One person who doesn’t seem to be sweating any of this, however, is none other than embattled Knicks owner and NYC persona non grata James Dolan, who is skipping the draft night proceedings at Barclays Center on Thursday to play a gig with his folk band, JD & The Straight Shot. No, really.