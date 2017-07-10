The Knicks Think Tim Hardaway Jr. Needs To Get Way Better But Gave Him $71 Million Anyway

The NBA went almost two weeks without someone getting a comically high contract in free agency. The start of this year’s free agency was the opposite of 2016, when the Lakers bolted out and handed Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng a pair of awful 4-year deals on the first night, which caused L.A. to ship off an asset the quality of D’Angelo Russell for cap relief from Mozgov and a late-first round pick.

However, those that were worried we’d make it through free agency without an albatross of a contract were able to count on the NBA’s greatest source of consistent front office hilarity, the New York Knicks — who gave Joakim Noah a monster deal last year, for some reason — to provide this year’s comic relief. That came late Thursday night when the Knicks posted a 4-year, $71 million offer sheet for Tim Hardaway Jr., a player that they traded away for the 19th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft — who they turned into Derrick Rose, who was waived to clear space to sign Hardaway.

The move puts the Knicks on the hook for nearly $18 million a year for a player that, at his best, is a streaky scorer and, at his worst, is unplayable because of defensive issues and lapses. The Knicks, of all teams, know this considering they drafted him and eventually shipped him off to Atlanta. However, he’s the latest graduate of the wing program at Hawks University to be granted a massive free agent deal. The past two have been busts, in DeMarre Carroll and Kent Bazemore, and there isn’t much optimism that Hardaway will live up to his deal.

