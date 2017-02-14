Getty Image

The tail end of Kobe Bryant‘s career saw him morph into a tactician on the court. The one-time high flyer was grounded for the most part later in his career and did his damage through veteran savvy and great footwork.

However, there was a time when Bryant was one of the league’s most athletic players. The NBA All-Star Twitter account helped us remind us just how bouncy Bryant’s young legs once were by compiling a video of his best plays from each of his All-Star game appearances, starting in 1998 and ending in 2016.