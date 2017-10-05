Kobe Bryant Gave His Picks For An All-Time NBA Starting Five

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant is out of the NBA so now he’s free to do as he pleases and randomly drop by podcasts to drop nuggets of wisdom and his thoughts about the league as a whole and life in general.

Bryant, in promoting his “Dear Basketball” short film, hopped on the Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast this week and brought his takes on a variety of topics over the hour-long conversation. Some of the most interesting nuggets from Kobe came in a rapid-fire question run at the very end, in which he said very matter of factly he would kneel for the national anthem if he were still in the league.

The Lakers legend was also asked who he felt was the greatest basketball player of all-time was, to which he again didn’t hesitate and answered Michael Jordan. For anyone hoping the Mamba would say himself, I’m sorry to disappoint you.