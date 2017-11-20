Kobe Bryant Flip-Flopped On Which School He Would Have Attended If He Went To College

Kobe Bryant is one of the 2-3 best basketball players to never go to college. You can make the case that he’s the best player to make the jump from high school to the NBA, although many would argue that LeBron James has taken Kobe’s place atop that particular hoops mantle.

Still, the future hall of famer went from Lower Merion High School to the NBA Draft without having to make that pesky pit stop in college. As for where he would have gone if there was a rule similar to the one-and-done rule that exists right now, well, that’s kind of up in the air.

Kobe contended for years that he would have attended Duke if he played collegiate ball. In 2013, though, he told Jimmy Kimmel that while he loves Mike Krzyzewski, he would have attended North Carolina with the hopes of playing against Vince Carter every day.

