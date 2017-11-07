Getty Image

Kobe Bryant hasn’t stopped providing interesting insight in his post-playing career and, this week, he was up to his old tricks yet again. This time, the future Hall of Fame swingman was prompted on the difference between when he wore No. 8 with the Lakers in his early years and when he wore No. 24 down the stretch of his fantastic stint in Los Angeles.

Kobe breaks down the difference between No. 8 and No. 24 pic.twitter.com/c2ylBs9spS — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 6, 2017

As you may expect, Bryant was philosophical in his evaluation, indicating that No. 8 and No. 24 were “almost two different people in a sense. In describing No. 8, Bryant said “Having a certain mentality of coming into the league where you’re literally head-hunting everyone. Right? Because it’s your time to establish yourself and say, ‘No, I belong here.’ As a result, everybody must go.”

From there, he indicated that a “certain maturity level” was reached when he switched numbers mid-career and that his mentality was “less about your self-domination” and more about aiding his teammates in pursuit of a common goal.