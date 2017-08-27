Getty Image

When Kobe Bryant and Nike released his latest Kobe A.D. on Thursday, the legend and future Hall of Famer tweeted some challenges out to Nike athletes, including a pair of NBA players that wear his sneakers on the court.

Isaiah Thomas was challenged to make the first team All-NBA in 2017-18 in, presumably, his first season with the Cavaliers. That challenge got trickier to accomplish after Thomas’ latest physical allegedly spooked the Cavaliers a bit with regards to his hip and has them reconsidering the trade with the Celtics as currently structured.

DeMar DeRozan’s challenge had nothing to do with his on-court production and was instead to rekindle friendships back home in Compton, California. While DeRozan and Thomas received challenges, one major star that has long worn Kobe’s sneakers did not.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is set to become a shoe free agent in September, has been fiercely loyal to the Kobe X sneaker for years, and he wanted to know where his challenge was on Thursday.