The bombshell trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics this week has been widely described as “The Kyrie Irving Trade” and with good reason. After all, Irving was the player that captured the NBA attention for a full month after asking to be traded away from the team that selected him No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. However, the Cavaliers will be acquiring a (very) good return in exchange for Irving and the headliner of Cleveland’s haul is All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas.

Now, though, Thomas will face a number of challenges in playing alongside LeBron James in Cleveland, including a specific nudge from Kobe Bryant as he promotes his new sneaker release to make the All-NBA First Team in his debut season with a new team.