Getty Image

If you thought the Kobe Bryant retirement train had reached its final destination two seasons ago when he dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz in his last-ever game at Staples Center, followed by a literal mic drop, then think again.

This summer, the Lakers organization announced that this season they would retire not one but both of the jerseys Kobe wore throughout his career.

As with just about any Lakers home game, it’s bound to be a star-studded affair, and to absolutely nobody’s surprise, the ticket prices will reflect that. In fact, according to StubHub, it’s the best-selling game of the NBA season, by far.