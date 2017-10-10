Kobe’s Jersey Retirement Game Is The Best-Selling NBA Ticket On StubHub

#Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
10.10.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

If you thought the Kobe Bryant retirement train had reached its final destination two seasons ago when he dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz in his last-ever game at Staples Center, followed by a literal mic drop, then think again.

This summer, the Lakers organization announced that this season they would retire not one but both of the jerseys Kobe wore throughout his career.

As with just about any Lakers home game, it’s bound to be a star-studded affair, and to absolutely nobody’s surprise, the ticket prices will reflect that. In fact, according to StubHub, it’s the best-selling game of the NBA season, by far.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERSstubhub

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP