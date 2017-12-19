Getty Image

When Kobe Bryant was in the mood for having some fun with the media, the former Lakers star was a press conference MVP. He was capable of sitting down and shooting the breeze with the press like it was the easiest thing on earth, which is the kind of skill that never goes away.

This was evident on Monday evening before the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors squared off in Bryant’s jersey retirement game. Bryant sat down and had a fun, multilingual back-and-forth with the media members in attendance.

Kobe has answered questions in English, Spanish and Italian through the first six minutes of his press conference. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 19, 2017

The great thing about Bryant is that he’s capable of being really funny, which he displayed pretty frequently during the presser. He had some killer dad jokes that he busted out when it came to his ability to grow hair, and even busted the chops of Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke.