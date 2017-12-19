The Most Ridiculous Moments From Kobe’s Jersey Retirement Press Conference

12.18.17

When Kobe Bryant was in the mood for having some fun with the media, the former Lakers star was a press conference MVP. He was capable of sitting down and shooting the breeze with the press like it was the easiest thing on earth, which is the kind of skill that never goes away.

This was evident on Monday evening before the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors squared off in Bryant’s jersey retirement game. Bryant sat down and had a fun, multilingual back-and-forth with the media members in attendance.

The great thing about Bryant is that he’s capable of being really funny, which he displayed pretty frequently during the presser. He had some killer dad jokes that he busted out when it came to his ability to grow hair, and even busted the chops of Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke.

