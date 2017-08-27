Kobe Bryant And Kevin Garnett Will Make Appearances In The ‘NBA 2K18’ Broadcast Booth

Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant are already in NBA 2K18 as part of a few all-time rosters, but as it turns out, the duo will also be in the game in a very different way. It was announced on Saturday that the two former NBA stars will be broadcasters in the latest 2K Sports basketball game.

As the September release of the game creeps closer, more and more features have been announced that have turned heads. The all-time rosters got huge buzz and even their own rankings. Letting Kobe and KG go at it with the best ever in the NBA is a huge boost to the video game series that’s already one of the best sports sims on the market, but these kind of features are huge boosts to the game’s appeal as well.

The broadcast booth wasn’t really something anyone expected to be tinkered with in NBA 2K18. Especially not bringing former NBA players into the mix.

