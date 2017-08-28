Kobe Bryant Gushes About Kyrie Irving On The New ‘NBA 2K18’ Commentary

Getty Image

You may have heard by now that retired legends Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett will both be featured commentators on NBA 2K18. It’s just one of the many new wrinkles that the latest version of the world’s most popular basketball video game has to offer fans. The newest trailer gives us a taste of what we can expect, including some choice praise from Kobe for scoring disciple Kyrie Irving.

#NBA2K18's Presentation gets even more authentic & bigger as legends @kobebryant & @KGArea21 join the booth in our latest trailer! pic.twitter.com/tG5DqapBoY — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 28, 2017

“Kyrie is sensational,” Bryant says. “He can shoot a left-hand jump-hook coming across the middle. He can attack off the handle, attack off a triple-threat. I mean, he’s built a game without any weaknesses. Most players should be thankful that he’s not 6’6.”