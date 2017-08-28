Kobe Bryant Gushes About Kyrie Irving On The New ‘NBA 2K18’ Commentary

#Kobe Bryant
08.28.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

You may have heard by now that retired legends Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett will both be featured commentators on NBA 2K18. It’s just one of the many new wrinkles that the latest version of the world’s most popular basketball video game has to offer fans. The newest trailer gives us a taste of what we can expect, including some choice praise from Kobe for scoring disciple Kyrie Irving.

“Kyrie is sensational,” Bryant says. “He can shoot a left-hand jump-hook coming across the middle. He can attack off the handle, attack off a triple-threat. I mean, he’s built a game without any weaknesses. Most players should be thankful that he’s not 6’6.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTKYRIE IRVINGNBA 2K18

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 4 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP