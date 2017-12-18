Jerry West Wanted To Trade Up To Draft Tracy McGrady And Pair Him With Kobe And Shaq

#NBA Jumpstart #Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
12.18.17 21 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The Lakers’ dynasty of the early 2000s took home three straight NBA titles and went to Finals four times in five years before eventually splintering. The dynamic duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant made for one of the most dominant tandems in NBA history, but it was also a volatile relationship that eventually disintegrated, leading Shaq to push his way out to Miami.

In recent years, Shaq and Kobe have mended their relationship to become friendly again, with Shaq showing up at Kobe’s final game and Kobe returning the favor at Shaq’s statue unveiling outside of Staples Center. They are an iconic pair in NBA history, but there was a time when Jerry West had ideas of adding a third young star to the mix.

A year after trading for Kobe Bryant in the draft, West was pushing for the Lakers to make another move to bring in a dynamic wing player. As Del Harris, the Lakers’ coach at the time recalls, West was obsessed with Tracy McGrady following a draft workout and wanted to add him to their young core featuring Shaq and Kobe.

