Vintage Kobe Bryant Is Rated Higher Than LeBron James In ‘NBA 2K18’

08.23.17 2 hours ago

Before getting to the final boss that is Michael Jordan in an all-time great player debate, current players must first get past Kobe Bryant. There are legions of Bryant fans that insist his five rings and statistical prowess over a 20 year career makes him the closest modern era player to Jordan.

Where LeBron James supporters tend to point to his incredible all-around productivity and efficiency, Kobe fans will point to the counting stats and their ultimate trump card of five rings being more than three. At this point, both sides of the LeBron vs. Kobe debate are so entrenched that nothing short of two or three more championship wins by LeBron will make either side budge on their opinions.

With NBA 2K18 introducing all-time teams for all 30 franchises, we get to see how the game would rate some NBA legends in their primes. For Kobe Bryant, his prime years earn him a 98 rating, the highest of any player past or present we’ve seen released.

